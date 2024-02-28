Italy Consumer Confidence Hits 8-Month High, Business Morale Weakens

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in February to the highest level in eight months, while business morale worsened, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer sentiment rose to 97.0 in February from 96.4 in the previous month.

Further, this was the highest reading since June 2023, when it was 97.5.

Among components, the personal climate index climbed to 95.2 in February from 93.9 in January. The index measuring the current climate improved to 97.0 from 95.8, while the economic climate dropped to 102.0 from 103.1. The future climate remained almost unchanged from January.

Data also showed that the composite business confidence index weakened to 95.8 in February from 97.9.

The decline was due to a widespread worsening of confidence in all the economic sectors investigated, the survey said.

The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers dropped to 87.3 from 88.1. In services, the index fell from 102.5 to 100.2.