Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1406
 EUR
-0,0020
-0,18 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
26.02.2026 12:23:21

Italy Consumer Confidence Improves; Business Morale Falls

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in February to the highest level in four months, while composite business confidence decreased slightly, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Consumer sentiment rose to 97.4 in February from 96.8 in the previous month. The expected score was 97.2.

Among components, the economic climate index improved to 99.1 in February from 97.4 in January, and the future climate rose to 93.1 from 92.3. Similarly, the index measuring the current climate increased to 100.7 from 100.1, and the personal climate index climbed somewhat from 96.6 to 96.8.

The data also showed that the composite business confidence index dropped to 97.4 in February from 97.7 in January.

The confidence indicator in the construction sector strengthened to 103.1 from 99.9, and the retail trade sentiment rose to 105.1 from 102.5. Meanwhile, the index for the market services eased to 102.2 from 103.5.

The manufacturing index weakened slightly to 88.5 from 89.2 as all components were recording an unfavorable trend.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:19 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen