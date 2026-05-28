Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1537
 EUR
-0,0010
-0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
28.05.2026 11:59:02

Italy Consumer Confidence Rises In May; Business Morale Weakens

(RTTNews) - Cofidence among Italian households remaind less pessimistic in May, while business confidence decreased to the lowest level in eight months, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Consumer sentiment rose to a 3-month high of 93.4 in May from 90.8 in the previous month. However, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

All components showed positive developments, with the exception of assessments of the general economic situation and opinions on the opportunity for savings in the current phase, the survey said.

The economic climate index climbed to 86.2 from 82.7, and the future climate index improved from 82.5 to 87.2. Similarly, the personal climate indicator rose to 96.0 from 93.8, and the current climate index increased to 98.0 from 96.9.

The composite business confidence indicator worsened to an 8-month low of 94.1 in May from 95.1 a month ago.

The slowdown in business confidence was driven by declines in market services and construction, the survey said.

Confidence among manufacturers remained stable, and the corresponding indicator stood at 87.9. The morale for the market services sector dropped to 96.8 from 98.9, and the construction confidence decreased to 99.4 from 100.8. Meanwhile, the retail trade confidence improved to 101.0 from 100.8.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:02 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen