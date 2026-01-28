Italy Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly; Business Morale Hits 2-year High

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence improved somewhat for the second straight month in January, while composite business confidence strengthened to the strongest level in two years, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer sentiment rose to 96.8 in January from 96.6 in the previous month. The expected score was 97.0.

There was a slight improvement in households' opinions on the national economic situation and the future, while assessments of current and personal life were marked by greater caution, the survey said.

The economic climate index increased to 97.4 in January from 97.0 in December, and the future climate rose to 92.3 from 91.6. Similarly, the index measuring the personal climate improved to 96.6 from 96.4, while the current climate index eased marginally from 100.2 to 100.1.

The data also showed that the composite business confidence index climbed to 97.6 in January from 96.6 in December. Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in January 2024.

The rise in the index is driven mainly by the market services sector, with the corresponding indicator rising to 103.4 from 100.2.

The manufacturing index also rose to 89.2 from 88.5, while the morale for the construction sector dropped to 99.8 from 101.0. The confidence index for the retail sector declined to 102.5 from 106.9.