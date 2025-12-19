Italy Consumer Confidence Rises; Business Morale Hits 21-month High

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence showed some resilience at the end of the year, while composite business confidence improved further to the highest level in nearly two years, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Consumer sentiment rose to 96.6 in December from 95.0 in the previous month. The expected score was 96.0. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates lower confidence.

All components of the index are improving except for assessments of Italy's economic situation and the opportunity to save money at the current time, the survey said.

The economic climate index climbed to 97.0 in December from 96.5 in November, and the future climate improved from 91.6 to 90.2. Meanwhile, the index measuring the personal climate increased to 96.4 from 94.5, and the current climate index turned optimistic and rose to 100.2 from 98.6 in the prior month.

The data also showed that the composite business confidence index climbed to 96.5 in December from 96.1 in November. Further, this was the highest score since March 2024, when it was 97.1.

The rise in the index was driven by the market services sector, where the morale strengthened to 100.0 from 97.8. The retail sector confidence was almost unchanged at 107.2 versus 107.3 in November, while the manufacturing confidence index fell to 88.4 from 89.5.