28.01.2022 11:34:43
Italy Consumer Confidence Weakens In January
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence deteriorated more than expected in January, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
The consumer confidence index fell to 114.2 in January from 117.7 in December. Economists had expected a score of 116.5.
The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 113.9 in January from 115.0 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 115.3.
The economic sentiment index declined to 129.7 in January from 139.6 in the prior month.
The business confidence weakened to 105.4 in January from 112.7 in the preceding month.
In construction, the sentiment index decreased to 158.8 from 159.1 in the prior month.
The indicator for services sector fell to 94.9 from 109.6 in December and that for retail weakened to 106.6 from 107.4.
