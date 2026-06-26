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26.06.2026 11:37:37
Italy Consumer Confidence Weakens In June; Business Morale Rises
(RTTNews) - Confidence among Italian households remained more pessimistic in June, while business confidence showed some resilience, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
Consumer sentiment dropped to 92.4 in June from 93.4 in the previous month. Moreover, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.
Among components, both the economic and future sentiment improved from 86.2 to 87.6 and from 87.2 to 87.4, respectively. Meanwhile, the personal climate index dropped to 94.2 from 96.0, and the current conditions index weakened to 96.2 from 98.0.
The composite business confidence indicator rose to 95.2 in June from 94.2 a month ago.
Confidence among manufacturers improved, and the corresponding indicator increased to 88.4 from 87.9 as production expectations are increasing amid inventory depletion.
The morale for the construction sector also climbed to 101.7 from 99.4, and the confidence in the market services improved to 105.5 from 101.3 as expectations for orders have improved.
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