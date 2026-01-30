Italy Economy Grows 0.3% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Italy's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in December, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent increase in the third quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent stable growth.

On the demand side, there was a positive contribution from the domestic component and a negative contribution from the net foreign component, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, GDP also advanced at a faster pace of 0.8 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in the second quarter. The expected growth was 0.5 percent.

During the year 2025, real GDP logged a 0.7 percent expansion compared to 2024.