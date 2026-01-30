Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1533
 EUR
-0,0007
-0,06 %
30.01.2026 11:40:22

Italy Economy Grows 0.3% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Italy's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in December, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent increase in the third quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent stable growth.

On the demand side, there was a positive contribution from the domestic component and a negative contribution from the net foreign component, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, GDP also advanced at a faster pace of 0.8 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in the second quarter. The expected growth was 0.5 percent.

During the year 2025, real GDP logged a 0.7 percent expansion compared to 2024.

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
