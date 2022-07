Italy GDP Growth Accelerates In Q2

(RTTNews) - Italy's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product logged a sequential growth of 1.0 percent after rising by a meager 0.1 percent in the first quarter. GDP was expected to climb 0.3 percent.

Year-on-year, GDP growth slowed to 4.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast an annual expansion of 3.7 percent.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 was equal to 3.4 percent. Revised data for the second quarter is due on September 1.