Italy GDP Growth Eases In Q3

(RTTNews) - Italy's economic growth eased in the third quarter after accelerating in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially in the September quarter, slower than the 1.1 percent rise in the June quarter. Economists had forecast a flat change during the quarter.

Nonetheless, the economy has now expanded for the seventh successive quarter.

Year-on-year, GDP growth slowed to 2.6 percent from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter. That was above the expected increase of 2.0 percent.

The statistical office said there was a positive contribution from the domestic component and a negative contribution from the net foreign component, following a higher growth in imports than exports.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 was equal to 3.9 percent.