Italy GDP Growth Eases To 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Italy's economy expanded for the fourth straight quarter in the three months ending June, though at a slightly slower pace, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter. That was in line with expectations.

On the demand side, there was a positive contribution from the domestic component in the form of gross inventories and a negative contribution from the net foreign component, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced at a faster pace of 0.9 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Further, this was the quickest growth since the first quarter of 2023.

