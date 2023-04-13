Italy Industrial Output Falls 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production declined for the second successive month in February, though marginally, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Thursday.

Industrial production fell 0.2 percent month-over-month in February, following a 0.5 percent drop in January.

Among components, capital goods posted the biggest monthly decrease of 0.9 percent and consumer goods saw a 0.7 percent fall. Production of intermediate goods also contracted by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, output produced in the energy sector was 0.2 percent higher compared to a month ago.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.3 percent in March, in contrast to a 1.6 percent rebound in the prior month.

Data showed that unadjusted industrial production also turned negative in February, falling 2.2 percent annually versus a 4.7 percent recovery in the prior month.