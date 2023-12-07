Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
07.12.2023 11:36:10
Italy Industrial Output Falls 0.2%, Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production decreased in October after rising in the previous two months, data published by the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.
Industrial output dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month. The expected fall was 0.3 percent.
Production of capital goods declined 0.5 percent over the month, and that of intermediate goods dropped by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, production of energy goods advanced by 1.5 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production posted a decline of 1.1 percent, which was slower than September's 2.0 percent decrease. Production has been falling since February.
Data showed that unadjusted industrial production recovered 2.0 percent in October, following a 5.0 percent fall in September.
