Italy Industrial Output Falls 0.4% In December

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial output contracted at the end of the year after a rebound in November, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 1.5 percent increase in November. Output was forecast to decrease by 0.5 percent.

Production of consumer goods fell 0.9 percent, and that of intermediate goods output was 0.4 percent lower. Meanwhile, energy goods production advanced 1.2 percent, and capital goods output rose by 0.5 percent.

Calendar-adjusted production expanded 3.2 percent from a year ago, faster than the 1.4 percent rebound in November.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual industrial production growth accelerated to 3.3 percent from 1.4 percent.

During the year 2025, the calendar-adjusted industrial production showed a contraction of 0.2 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.