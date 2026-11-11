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11.11.2026 10:48:13

Italy Industrial Output Rebounds 1.2% In September

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production expanded more-than-expected in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Wednesday.

Industrial output rose 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in September, in contrast to the 1.2 percent decrease in August. Output was forecast to increase by 0.7 percent.

The rebound in September was driven by 1.3 percent expansion in the production of capital goods, followed by a 1.2 percent rise in intermediate goods output. Meanwhile, consumer goods and energy production fell 0.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Year-on-year, industrial production dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production shrank 0.1 percent versus a 3.2 percent growth in August.

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