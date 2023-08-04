Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Industrial Output Rises Unexpectedly In June
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in the previous month, defying economists' expectations for a decline, the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.
Industrial production climbed 0.5 percent month-over-month in June, though slower than the 1.7 percent recovery in May. Meanwhile, production was forecast to fall by 0.3 percent.
All components contributed positively in May, except consumer goods. Production of capital goods grew the most, by 1.5 percent over the month, followed by intermediate goods with a 0.4 percent gain.
Output produced in the energy goods segment rose 0.3 percent, while consumer goods production showed a marginal fall of 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in June after falling 3.5 percent a month ago. That was below the expected decrease of 2.0 percent.
