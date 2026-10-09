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09.10.2026 11:42:59
Italy Industrial Production Declines Unexpectedly
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production declined unexpectedly in August, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.
Industrial output fell 1.3 percent on a monthly basis in August, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in July. Output was forecast to remain flat.
Year-on-year, industrial production remained unchanged in August, following a 0.1 percent fall in July.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 3.1 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in the previous month.
All components of industrial production except energy experienced contractions in August. Intermediate goods output fell the most, down 1.8 percent. This was followed by a 1.2 percent drop in consumer goods output and a 0.9 percent fall in capital goods production.
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