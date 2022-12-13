Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Industrial Production Falls Further On Consumer Goods Slump
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in October, largely led by a sharp fall in consumer goods output and to a lesser extent by the sluggishness in the energy sector, the statistical office Istat said on Tuesday.
Industrial production fell a seasonally-adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in October, following a 1.7 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent decrease.
Production in the consumer goods sector dropped the most, by 3.0 percent, since September. Production of energy products also registered a contraction of 1.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a calendar adjusted 1.6 percent in October, faster than the 0.4 percent drop in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent slight decrease.
