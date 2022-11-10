10.11.2022 11:56:32

Italy Industrial Production Falls More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production decreased more-than-expected in September, after rising in the previous two months, the statistical office Istat said on Thursday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent decrease.

The decline in September was largely caused by a 2.7 percent fall in energy output. Production in the intermediate goods sector also registered a contraction of 1.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in September, in contrast to a 2.9 percent gain in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a 0.9 percent increase.

During the third quarter, overall industrial production declined 0.4 percent compared to the preceding three-month period.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen