Italy Industrial Production Grows 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in March, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.4 percent rebound in February. Unadjusted industrial production also grew 4.1 percent from the last year.

Data showed that production of capital goods grew significantly by 5.8 percent. Intermediate goods rose 0.5 percent, while consumer and energy goods output contracted 1.9 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 0.7 percent after rising 0.2 percent in February. Production was forecast to grow the same 0.2 percent.

During the first quarter of 2026, total industrial output dropped 0.2 percent compared to the previous three-month period.