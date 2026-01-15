Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1537
 EUR
0,0011
0,10 %
EUR - GBP
15.01.2026 12:06:18

Italy Industrial Production Rebounds 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial output expanded more-than-expected in November, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

Industrial production climbed 1.5 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in October. Output was forecast to increase by 0.5 percent.

Production of energy goods grew the most, by 3.9 percent, and capital goods output was 2.1 percent higher. Consumer goods production advanced 1.1 percent, while intermediate goods output rose only by 0.1 percent.

Calendar-adjusted production rose 1.4 percent from a year ago, in contrast to a 0.2 percent decrease in October.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production also expanded 1.4 percent after falling 0.3 percent a month ago.

18:07 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
