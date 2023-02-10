Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
10.02.2023 11:31:39
Italy Industrial Production Rebounds In December
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production rebounded in December after falling for three straight months, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.
Industrial output posted an unexpected monthly growth of 1.6 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in November. This was the biggest growth in four months. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.1 percent.
Among components, capital goods posted the biggest monthly increase of 3.1 percent, followed by the 2.6 percent rise in energy output. Consumer goods production and intermediate goods output rose 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.1 percent, reversing November's 3.4 percent fall.
At the same time, unadjusted industrial production decreased 5.8 percent annually, which was bigger than the 3.4 percent fall in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.