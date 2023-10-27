Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
27.10.2023 16:35:52
Italy Industrial Sales Fall For Second Month
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover decreased for the second straight month in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
Industrial sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in August, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.
Domestic market turnover declined 0.6 percent after falling 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover rose 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent gain in the previous month.
After adjusting for calendar effects, industrial turnover declined 5.0 percent annually in August, which was worse than the 1.7 percent drop in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.