Italy Industrial Sales Rise Further In June

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover increased for the second straight month in June, though at a slower pace, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in June, following a 1.6 percent strong recovery in the previous month.

Domestic market turnover grew 1.8 percent after rising 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover decreased 2.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent gain in May.

After adjusting for calendar effects, turnover recovered 1.3 percent annually in June, after a 0.5 percent drop a month ago.

During the second quarter, total industrial sales fell 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, largely due to a negative contribution from foreign markets.