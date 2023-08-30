Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
30.08.2023 15:58:52
Italy Industrial Sales Rise Further In June
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover increased for the second straight month in June, though at a slower pace, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.
Industrial sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in June, following a 1.6 percent strong recovery in the previous month.
Domestic market turnover grew 1.8 percent after rising 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover decreased 2.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent gain in May.
After adjusting for calendar effects, turnover recovered 1.3 percent annually in June, after a 0.5 percent drop a month ago.
During the second quarter, total industrial sales fell 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, largely due to a negative contribution from foreign markets.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil leicht nach. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.