30.08.2022 11:55:54
Italy Industrial Turnover Falls In June
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover declined for the first time in six months in June, though slightly, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.
Industrial turnover dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in June, in contrast to a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month.
Domestic market turnover fell 0.3 percent after rising 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover edged down 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent gain in May.
After adjusting for calendar effects, turnover in trend terms grew 18.0 percent annually in June, slower than the 23.6 percent surge in the prior month.
