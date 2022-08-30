Italy Industrial Turnover Falls In June

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover declined for the first time in six months in June, though slightly, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial turnover dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in June, in contrast to a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic market turnover fell 0.3 percent after rising 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, foreign market turnover edged down 0.1 percent versus a 1.1 percent gain in May.

After adjusting for calendar effects, turnover in trend terms grew 18.0 percent annually in June, slower than the 23.6 percent surge in the prior month.