Italy Industrial Turnover Increases Further

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover rose for the fourth month in a row in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial turnover increased 2.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 2.5 percent rise in March.

Domestic turnover rose 2.7 percent monthly in April, following a 2.8 percent growth in March. Foreign turnover gained 2.7 percent, after a 1.9 percent rise.

Turnover of energy grew 6.0 percent monthly in April and that of intermediate goods rose 2.0 percent.

Turnover of consumer goods increased 2.1 percent and capital goods turnover gained 3.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial turnover grew 22.0 percent in April, following a 21.6 percent increase in the previous month, data showed.

Domestic turnover increased 21.8 percent yearly and foreign turnover rose 20.8 percent in April.