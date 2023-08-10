Italy Inflation At 19-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation hit the lowest in 19 months in July, final data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 5.9 percent in July from 6.4 percent in June. The July rate was revised down from 6.0 percent and was the weakest since February 2022.

Data showed that the slowdown was driven by the deceleration in cost of transport-related services and non-regulated energy goods costs.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month. The statistical office downwardly revised the monthly rate for July from 0.1 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy and fresh food slowed to 5.2 percent from 5.6 percent in the previous month.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, stood at 6.3 percent, down from 6.7 percent in the previous month. The rate was also slower than the preliminary estimate of 6.4 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP posted a drop of 1.6 percent compared to the initial estimate of 1.5 percent decrease.