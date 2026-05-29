Italy Inflation Climbs To 32-month High; Jobless Rate Falls

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy accelerated further in May to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, while the unemployment rate dropped to a series record low in April, separate reports from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.2 percent in May from April's 2.7 percent, flash figures said. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices rose 5.3 percent.

The rise in inflation was influenced by the price developments in regulated energy products, which grew by 12.6 percent.

Inflation based on regulated energy products rose to 5.8 percent from 5.3 percent. The annual price growth in transport-related services also accelerated 1.8 percent from 0.6 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation increased to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent after rising 1.1 percent in April. The expected increase was 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 3.3 percent in May, up from 2.8 percent in April. Monthly, the HICP climbed 0.4 percent.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in April from 5.2 percent in March. Further, it was the lowest rate since the current series began in 2004.

The number of unemployed people declined by 18,000 from the previous month to 1.31 million in April. Data showed that the employment rate rose 63.1 percent in April from 62.7 percent a month ago.