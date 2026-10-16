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16.10.2026 12:49:22

Italy Inflation Confirmed At 3-year High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy accelerated as estimated initially in September to the highest level in three years amid soaring energy costs, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 4.2 percent in September from August's 3.3 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on September 30. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices rose 5.3 percent.

Inflation based on regulated energy products rose notably to 25.8 percent from 18.6 percent, and that in non-regulated energy products quickened to 22.5 percent from 17.0 percent.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food accelerated to 5.5 percent from 3.8 percent, and transport-related services inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 0.8 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 1.6 percent compared to 1.5 percent in August. The flash estimate was 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation was 4.2 percent in September, up from 3.2 percent in the previous month. That was slightly faster than the 4.1 percent increase seen in the preliminary data. Monthly, the HICP increased 2.1 percent, revised upwardly from 2.0 percent.

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