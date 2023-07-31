Italy Inflation Eases Further To 6.0%, Lowest In 15 Months

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.0 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 6.4 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast inflation to ease to 6.1 percent.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since April 2022, when prices had risen the same 6.0 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was largely due to the prices of services related to transport, with price growth easing to 2.4 percent from 4.7 percent in June.

Inflation was also impacted by a weaker rise in prices for unregulated energy costs.

Meanwhile, prices of unprocessed food products showed an accelerated growth of 10.4 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation moderated to 5.2 percent from 5.6 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 6.4 percent in July from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, in line with expectations. The monthly outcome in HICP was a decline of 1.5 percent.