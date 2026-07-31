Italy Inflation Eases To 2.8% In July

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy moderated further in July to the lowest level in three months, primarily due to rising prices for unprocessed food and unregulated energy products, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.8 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food eased to 3.8 percent from 4.4 percent, and that in non-regulated energy products softened to 10.6 percent from 13.3 percent.

On the other hand, inflation based on regulated energy products accelerated to 14.9 percent from 9.2 percent, and transport-related services inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.1 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation remained stable at 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus an expected increase of 0.3 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.9 percent in July, down from 3.0 percent in June. Monthly, the HICP decreased 1.0 percent.