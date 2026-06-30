Italy Inflation Eases To 3.0% In June

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy moderated slightly in June from a 32-month high in May, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.0 percent in June from May's 3.2 percent, which was the highest inflation rate since September 2023.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food eased to 4.5 percent from 5.5 percent, and that in services related to transport softened to 1.1 percent from 1.7 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on regulated energy products accelerated to 9.3 percent from 5.6 percent, and non-regulated energy products' inflation rose to 12.9 percent from 12.5 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus an expected increase of 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 3.1 percent in June, down from 3.2 percent in May. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation quickened to 7.3 percent in May from 6.8 percent in April, primarily driven by further increases in intermediate product prices. Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.3 percent increase in April.