Italy Inflation Eases To 5.5%, Lowest Since January 2022

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 5.5 percent in August from 5.9 percent in July. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 5.3 percent.

Further, this was the weakest inflation since January 2022, when prices had risen 4.8 percent.

Data showed that the slowdown was mainly driven by the deceleration in the cost of non-regulated energy goods, recreational, cultural, and personal care services.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in August, versus an expected increase of 0.1 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, slowed to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent in the previous month.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, stood at 5.5 percent in August, down from 6.3 percent in the previous month. That was just below the expected rate of 5.6 percent. Month-on-month, the HICP posted an increase of 0.2 percent.