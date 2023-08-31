Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
31.08.2023 14:17:16
Italy Inflation Eases To 5.5%, Lowest Since January 2022
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.
Consumer price inflation eased to 5.5 percent in August from 5.9 percent in July. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 5.3 percent.
Further, this was the weakest inflation since January 2022, when prices had risen 4.8 percent.
Data showed that the slowdown was mainly driven by the deceleration in the cost of non-regulated energy goods, recreational, cultural, and personal care services.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in August, versus an expected increase of 0.1 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, slowed to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent in the previous month.
Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, stood at 5.5 percent in August, down from 6.3 percent in the previous month. That was just below the expected rate of 5.6 percent. Month-on-month, the HICP posted an increase of 0.2 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.