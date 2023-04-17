Italy Inflation Eases To 7.6%, More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased slightly more than initially estimated in March to the lowest level in ten months, preliminary figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 7.6 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 9.1 percent rise in February. The latest figure was revised down from the 7.6 percent seen in the flash data published on March 31. Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since May 2022, when prices had risen 6.8 percent. The slowdown in inflation was mainly driven by lower energy costs.

Prices for regulated energy fell more sharply by 20.3 percent annually in March versus a 16.4 percent decline a month ago.

The annual price growth for non-regulated energy goods eased considerably to 18.9 percent from 40.8 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation held steady at 6.3 percent in March. In the flash estimate, it was 6.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in March, revised from a 0.4 percent fall.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, moderated to 8.1 percent in March from 9.8 percent in the previous month. A rate of 8.2 percent was reported in the flash estimate.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in March, mainly due to the end of the winter sales of clothing and footwear. The latest figure was unchanged compared to the previous estimate.