29.04.2022 13:51:17
Italy Inflation Increase More Than Expected In April
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased more than expected in April, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
Consumer prices increased 6.2 percent yearly in April, following a 6.5 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast a rise of 6.3 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April.
The monthly growth was mainly due to prices of services related to transport that rose by 2.8 percent, and to those of processed food including alcohol which grew by 2.0 percent.
The core inflation rose 2.5 percent in April from 1.9 percent in the previous month.
Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 6.6 percent in April from 6.8 percent in the previous month.
The HICP rose 0.6 percent monthly in April.
