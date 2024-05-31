Italy Inflation Remains Stable At 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady in May after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 0.8 percent in May, the same as in April. That was in line with expectations.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, following a 0.1 percent rise in April.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food, softened slightly to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.

The annual price growth of processed food goods moderated to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent, while non-food goods rose 2.3 percent versus 2.2 percent in April. Data showed that non-regulated energy product prices declined 13.5 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, came in at 0.8 percent on the year in May, slower than April's 0.9 percent rise. Monthly, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent.