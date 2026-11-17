(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy accelerated more than initially estimated in October to the highest level in more than three years, amid soaring energy costs, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 5.5 percent in October from 4.2 percent in September. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 5.4 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2023, when prices rose 5.9 percent.

Inflation based on regulated energy products quickened significantly to 61.6 percent from 25.8 percent, and that in non-regulated energy products rose to 29.8 percent from 22.5 percent. The annual price growth in services related to transport also climbed to 3.2 percent from 1.6 percent. Costs for unprocessed food grew at a faster pace of 7.5 percent versus 5.5 percent a month ago.

Excluding fresh food and energy, core inflation accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.0 percent, revised up from 0.9 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 5.6 percent in October, up from 4.2 percent in September. Monthly, the HICP showed a slight increase of 1.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash estimate.