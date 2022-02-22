|
22.02.2022 13:37:22
Italy Inflation Rises As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased in January, as initially expected, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 4.8 percent yearly in January, following a 3.9 percent rise in December, as estimated.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in January. This was in line with the initial estimate.
The monthly growth was mainly due to prices of regulated energy products that rose 29.1 percent, and those of regulated energy products, which grew 94.6 percent.
The core inflation remained unchanged at 1.5 percent in January, as initially estimated.
Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 5.1 percent in January from 4.2 percent in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the HICP rose 5.3 percent.
The HICP remained unchanged monthly in January versus a 0.2 percent rise in the initial estimate.
