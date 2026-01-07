Italy Inflation Rises To 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy rose slightly in December from a 13-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation inched higher to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 1.1 percent.

The annual price growth in transport-related services accelerated to 2.6 percent from 0.9 percent. Similarly, inflation based on processed food rose to 2.6 percent from 2.1 percent. On the other hand, costs for regulated energy products deepened to 5.3 percent from 3.2 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 1.8 percent versus 1.7 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in December as expected.

In 2025, the average annual rate of change of consumer prices was 1.5 percent versus 1.0 percent in 2024.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose slightly to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.2 percent.