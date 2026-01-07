Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 11:50:17

Italy Inflation Rises To 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy rose slightly in December from a 13-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation inched higher to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 1.1 percent.

The annual price growth in transport-related services accelerated to 2.6 percent from 0.9 percent. Similarly, inflation based on processed food rose to 2.6 percent from 2.1 percent. On the other hand, costs for regulated energy products deepened to 5.3 percent from 3.2 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 1.8 percent versus 1.7 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in December as expected.

In 2025, the average annual rate of change of consumer prices was 1.5 percent versus 1.0 percent in 2024.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose slightly to 1.2 percent in December from 1.1 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.2 percent.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

