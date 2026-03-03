Italy Inflation Rises To 1.6% In February

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy increased in February to the highest level in five months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.6 percent in February from January's 1.0 percent, which was the slowest inflation rate in fifteen months. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in October 2025.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food products quickened to 3.6 percent from 2.5 percent. Similarly, prices of services related to transport grew at a faster pace of 3.0 percent after a 0.7 percent rise in January.

On the other hand, inflation based on processed food eased to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent, and the decline in regulated energy products deepened to 11.3 percent from 9.6 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation climbed to 2.4 percent from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent, faster than the expected increase of 0.2 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose to 1.6 percent in February from 1.0 percent in the previous month. The expected inflation rate was 1.1 percent. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.6 percent.