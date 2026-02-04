Italy Inflation Slows To 1.0%, Lowest In 15 Months

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy eased in January to the lowest level in fifteen months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December, as expected.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since October 2024, when prices rose 0.9 percent.

Goods prices showed a fall of 0.2 percent compared to last year, while costs for services rose 2.5 percent. Both unprocessed and processed food products increased by 2.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also softened to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP decreased 1.0 percent.