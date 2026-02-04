Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1504
 EUR
0,0013
0,11 %
EUR - GBP
04.02.2026 12:58:04

Italy Inflation Slows To 1.0%, Lowest In 15 Months

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy eased in January to the lowest level in fifteen months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December, as expected.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since October 2024, when prices rose 0.9 percent.

Goods prices showed a fall of 0.2 percent compared to last year, while costs for services rose 2.5 percent. Both unprocessed and processed food products increased by 2.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also softened to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP decreased 1.0 percent.

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
