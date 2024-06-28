Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Inflation Steady At 0.8%
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable for the second straight month in June, preliminary data from the statistical office, ISTAT, showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in June, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.0 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, also held steady at 2.0 percent.
The annual price growth for unprocessed food products eased to 0.4 percent from 2.2 percent.
Costs of non-regulated energy products slumped 13.5 percent, while those of regulated ones rose at a faster rate of 3.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1 percent versus an expected increase of 0.2 percent.
Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, stood at 0.9 percent in June, up from 0.8 percent in May. Month-on-month, the HICP posted an increase of 0.2 percent.
