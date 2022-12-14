Italy Jobless Rate Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate declined further in the three months ended September, though slightly, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.9 percent in the third quarter from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 9.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the inactivity rate among the 15 to 64 age group rose marginally to 34.5 percent from 34.4 percent.

Data also showed that the employment rate remained stable at 60.2 percent in the third quarter.