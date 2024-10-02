Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
02.10.2024 10:54:50
Italy Jobless Rate Falls To 6.2%, Lowest Since September 2007
(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in August to the lowest level in nearly seventeen years, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.
The jobless rate dropped to 6.2 percent in August from 6.4 percent in July. Meanwhile, economists had expected a rate of 6.5 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.6 percent.
Further, the latest jobless rate was the lowest since September 2007, when it was also the same 6.2 percent.
At the same time, the employment rate remained stable at 62.3 percent.
The youth unemployment rate came in at 18.3 percent in August, down from 20.1 percent in July.
