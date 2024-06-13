Italy Jobless Rate Falls To 7.2% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate declined further in the first quarter of 2024, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.2 percent in the first quarter from 7.4 percent in the previous quarter. Further, this was the lowest rate since the final quarter of 2008.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the inactivity rate in the 15-64 age range rose marginally to 33.1 percent from 33.0 percent.

Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 62.0 percent versus 61.9 percent in the previous quarter.