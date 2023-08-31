Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Jobless Rate Rises Slightly To 7.6%
(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate increased for the first time in six months in July, though marginally, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 7.6 percent in July from June's 3-year low of 7.5 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected the unemployment rate to drop to 7.4 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8.0 percent.
Data showed that the employment rate stood at 61.3 percent versus 61.5 percent in June.
The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 edged down to 22.1 percent in July from 22.2 percent a month ago.
