Italy Jobless Rate Rises To 15-month High

(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in August to the highest level in more than a year, preliminary figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.2 percent in August from July's stable rate of 6.0 percent. Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since May 2025. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 5.7 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.7 percent.

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 48,000 from July, reaching 1.591 million in August.

Data also showed that the employment dropped slightly to 63.0 percent from 63.1 percent.