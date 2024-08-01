01.08.2024 11:13:13

Italy Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly To 7.0%

(RTTNews) - Italy's unemployment rate increased in June to the highest level in three months, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 7.0 percent in June, up from a 6.9 percent stable rate in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 6.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.5 percent.

At the same time, the employment rate held steady for the second straight month at 62.2 percent.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 20.5 percent in June, unchanged from the previous month.

