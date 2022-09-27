Italy Non-EU Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

(RTTNews) - Italy's non-EU trade balance turned to a deficit in August from a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The non-EU trade balance logged a deficit of EUR 5.792 billion in August versus a surplus of EUR 1.298 billion in the same month last year.

In July, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.828 billion.

Annual export growth accelerated from 14.2 percent in July to 22.0 percent in August.

Meanwhile, imports grew significantly by 70.9 percent yearly in August, following a 72.9 percent surge in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent and imports slid 3.6 percent.

The monthly downward trend in exports was largely due to sharp falls in outflows of energy and capital goods.