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28.05.2026 14:47:24

Italy Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's producer price inflation quickened further in April amid soaring energy costs, the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 6.8 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 4.2 percent increase in March.

The upward trend was driven by 22.8 percent higher costs for energy. Prices for intermediate goods increased 2.8 percent, and those for capital goods rose by 1.3 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods moved up 0.9 percent.

Excludig energy, produce price inflation was only 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent, slower than the 4.4 percent rebound in March.

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